Coronavirus outbreak: 3 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Contra Costa County, officials say

Two of the patients were on the Grand Princess cruise ship in Mexico , and the other patient had close contact with another COVID-19 patient in another jurisdiction.
At a press conference on Friday, health officials say all three individuals are in home isolation and do not require hospitalization. The individuals' health are being monitiored by public health according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, officials said.
This brings the county to four known positive cases of novel coronoavirus.
Officials also say it's still unknown how the first positive case in Contra Costa County contracted the virus.
CCHS is recommending that people who are higher risk from COVID-19, including adults over 50 and people with certain underlying medical conditions, should avoid mass gatherings, such as parades, sporting events or concerts.
Health officials said school sporting events in the county do not need to be cancelled at this time. Officials also said not to panic, but to take precautions in protecting themselves.
CORONAVIRUS IN CALIFORNIA: What to know about COVID-19, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What to know about COVID-19 in Calif., how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus