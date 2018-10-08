WEIGHT LOSS

Bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story

EMBED </>More Videos

Bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story. ABC reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on October 7, 2018.

A bride determined to get healthy before her big day is sharing how she dropped more than 60 pounds without surgery.

"I didn't want to be that 'fat bride' at my wedding. I just got tired of looking at myself in the mirror and seeing what I was seeing every day," says 35-year-old Melissa Mountain.

Step number one: Getting control of her diet.

RELATED: Couple loses 400 pounds in 2 years

"I drank more water, I was a huge soda addict. Chicken, pork, salmon -- a lot of it was controlling the portions," says Melissa.

Her favorite healthy hack -- ditch the salad dressing for salsa.

"Dressings just tend to have more calories," Melissa says.

RELATED: New study claims eating pasta will help you lose weight

Step two: Making fitness a priority. Melissa brought the gym home by adding an entire workout room, and stayed motivated by tracking her food and workouts with the free app "Lose It!"

"By setting small goals, you keep pushing it out and more, as you reach those goals it's going to motivate you even more," Melissa says.

Her other big incentive -- the dress.

"I actually had to end up exchanging my wedding dress for a smaller size about a month out from the wedding. The fact that I had to get a smaller wedding dress made me feel that much better," says Melissa.

RELATED: Author: Mexican food diet best for health, weight loss

But perhaps her biggest motivator was her husband, Kevin, who lost more than 60 pounds himself.

"It's hard to do it by yourself without someone there to encourage you," Kevin says. "I think having him motivate me, and do it by my side, it helped me tremendously," Melissa adds.

Melissa says in addition to wanting to look good for her wedding, she also wanted to be around longer for her kids.

She says that people who want to lose weight and keep the weight off need to look at the journey, not just as going on a diet and exercising, it needs to be a lifestyle change.

It worked for her, and she says she hopes it works for others.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worlddietinghealthy livingweddingweight losssocietyfitnessIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEIGHT LOSS
Consumer Catch-up: Public option insurance, Weight Watchers name change
Woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed
New study claims eating pasta will help you lose weight
Consumer Catch-up: Harley-Davidson recall, Weight Watchers discount
More weight loss
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Man who lost limbs after dog's kiss is 'lucky to be alive'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Manhunt underway in Fremont following overnight homicide
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Somber memorials mark 1st anniversary of North Bay Wildfires
Fire crews continue to work to contain Branscombe Fire
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm today, fire danger tapers, for now
Two families, two paths, one year after the Tubbs Fire in Coffey Park
The Slow Rebuild: One Year after the North Bay Fires
Hurricane Michael: Storm strengthens into Category 1 as it tracks toward Florida
Show More
Vehicle failed inspection in crash that killed 20 in NY, governor says
Former Cal, Stanford professor among 2 awarded Nobel Prize in Economics
Young couples among 20 killed in limousine crash, families say
Smoke from Solano County fire drifts into Bay Area
Video shows heroism of officers during North Bay Fires
More News