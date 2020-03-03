California woman tests presumptive positive for coronavirus in Florida after traveling to Italy, governor says

The woman traveled to Italy with her sister.
The sister is a resident of Hillsborough County in Florida and tested positive for the virus.
"She's a resident of California, so technically won't count as a case in Florida, but she is being isolated in Florida," said Gov. DeSantis. "And so it will count on the CDC's statistics as a California positive, but she is currently in Florida under self isolation."
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are a total of 60 cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. with nine fatalities.
The California Department of Public Health reports 43 positive cases of the virus in California alone as of March 2
Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or up to 14 after initial exposure.
