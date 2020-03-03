Berkeley coronavirus: 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed by city health officials

"Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez announced Tuesday that a resident tested positive for COVID-19, a new coronavirus spreading around the world and for which everyone should prepare locally," the city said in a press release.
The patient is a Berkeley resident who officials say returned home on Feb. 23 from a country with a coronavirus outbreak. They did not say which country.
"Concerned about being exposed through travel, the resident largely stayed at home in a voluntary self-imposed quarantine," officials said.
A statement from Dr. Hernandez reads, in part, ""While the risk of infection remains low, the expanded presence of the virus in our community is a reality we should all prepare for. "There are steps that all of us in the community can take now to improve basic hygiene and also prepare for a wider spread in the future."
A Berkeley resident has tested positive for #COVID19. This individual had been in country with an outbreak and has largely remained at home in a self-imposed quarantine since their return. The risk of infection to the general public remains low.https://t.co/XGI3UitAsI— City of Berkeley (@CityofBerkeley) March 3, 2020
