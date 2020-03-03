Coronavirus

Berkeley coronavirus: 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed by city health officials

BERKELEY, Calif. -- City of Berkeley health officials confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

"Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez announced Tuesday that a resident tested positive for COVID-19, a new coronavirus spreading around the world and for which everyone should prepare locally," the city said in a press release.

RELATED: Santa Clara County health officials confirm 2 new COVID-19 cases

The patient is a Berkeley resident who officials say returned home on Feb. 23 from a country with a coronavirus outbreak. They did not say which country.

"Concerned about being exposed through travel, the resident largely stayed at home in a voluntary self-imposed quarantine," officials said.

A statement from Dr. Hernandez reads, in part, ""While the risk of infection remains low, the expanded presence of the virus in our community is a reality we should all prepare for. "There are steps that all of us in the community can take now to improve basic hygiene and also prepare for a wider spread in the future."



