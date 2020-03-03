Coronavirus

Santa Clara County health officials confirm 2 new COVID-19 cases

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County health officials announced two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total up to 11 in the county.

Officials say that, of the total confirmed cases in the county, only two have been determined to be community transmission; four are travel related; three are close contacts to known cases; and the two new cases remain under investigation.

Health officials will address the media at 3 p.m.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthsanta clara countyamazoncoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: U.S. Senator writes open letters to airlines, urging them to drop fees; airlines update policies in light of coronavirus outbreak
City of Berkeley confirms 1st case of novel coronavirus
Here's what pregnant women should know about coronavirus
First believed case of 'community spread' coronavirus in NY
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Crews battling 4-alarm fire at SJ auto repair shop
CA Primary 2020: How to get live results, watch ABC7 election coverage
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
ABC7 Orginals: 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday'
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
What is Proposition 13 on the 2020 ballot?
Show More
Sellers accused of price gouging amid sanitizer shortage
Joe Biden makes campaign stop in Oakland
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
SJ officials discuss response to novel coronavirus
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
More TOP STORIES News