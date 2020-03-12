Coronavirus

Coronavirus concerns: Oakland declares state of emergency, bans mass gatherings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the City of Oakland is declaring a state of emergency and banning public events at city-owned facilities, officials announced Wednesday.

"In response to this rapidly evolving public health crisis, the City of Oakland has declared a local emergency, issued an order to cancel all large public events at City-owned facilities, and expanded sanitation services for all unsheltered residents," the city said in a statement.

The ban will be in effect until at least March 31.

RELATED: Santa Clara County cancels mass gatherings, officials say virus spreading too quickly

This means the A's verse Giants preseason "Battle of the Bay" game on March 23, and Opening Day on March 26 will be impacted.

"The Oakland A's are working with Major League Baseball on alternative plans for our games that will be impacted at the Oakland Coliseum," the team said in a statement. "We will provide more information about our plans for the games, including our ticket policy for impacted games, as soon as possible."

The city is also expanding sanitation services to the homeless population.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oakland, but Mayor Libby Schaaf says it is important to take precautionary measures.

"This action is a prudent, precautionary step that will position the City to respond to the emerging challenges posed by the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community," she said.

