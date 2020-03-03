homeless

Coronavirus impact: COVID-19 could be deadly to Bay Area's homeless population

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus is especially dangerous to one group in particular - the thousands of homeless people living on Bay Area streets.

People who are in close proximity on sidewalks and in tents, inside shelters, or even living in shared spaces, like SRO's, are all extremely vulnerable to communicable diseases.

"A lot of lung disease and heart disease, a lot of people are living with cancer while they're homeless, so I'm really worried about their susceptibility to the severe complications of coronavirus," said Dr. Margot Kushel, director of the UCSF Center for Vulnerable Populations.

Dr. Kushel was traveling Monday and spoke to ABC7 via Facetime about her concerns.

"We know that people who experience homelessness experience death rates that are extraordinarily higher than they otherwise would be if they were housed... and I think with a crisis like this... our fear is that it could come to bare in this as well."

RELATED: Embarcadero Navigation Center: Neighbors, tenants share mixed feelings about shelter since one month opening

More than 4,000 homeless people receive services in the Tenderloin everyday, so experts say installing hand washing stations on the streets would be a very effective way to help combat coronavirus.

"At the very least a big solid rack of hand washing stations at the major soup kitchens," said Jennifer Friedenbach, the executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness in San Francisco.

"We literally have thousands of people in San Francisco that don't have regular access to water."

RELATED: Experts discuss homelessness in San Francisco as a health crisis

Friedenbach also says communities need to open emergency shelters... "so people can have a place to recover."

"It's a nightmare for folks. They're really scared."

Another question and concern about coronavirus, as it relates to the homeless population, is if there will be enough space in hospitals for the influx of patients in the event of an outbreak.

On Monday, San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management said they were working on implementing a plan to help protect the city's homeless population, but were not yet ready to release any details.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocdcillnesshomelesscoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS
Gov. Newsom tours tiny homes in San Jose
Building a Better Bay Area
Majority of Bay Area residents say quality of life is getting worse
WATCH IN 60: Couple's survival story, interview with Oprah, moving out of Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus in SF? Mayor says it's only a matter of time
ABC7 Orginals: 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday'
Preparing for possible school closures as COVID-19 continues to spread
EXCLUSIVE: Couple denied travel without doctor's note amid coronavirus fears
Bay Area cruise ship passengers head home after quarantine
What to do if you think you have COVID-19
FasTrak reveals 'secret' policy in court
Show More
Sonoma Co. declares health emergency, private school closes
Coronavirus: Presumptive positive case confirmed in Sonoma Co.
CA Primary 2020: How to get live results, watch ABC7 election coverage
Who can beat Trump? Exploring the question of 'electability' in Democratic primary
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News