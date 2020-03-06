Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship may arrive in San Francisco today

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All eyes are on the Grand Princess cruise ship that remains off the coast of California this morning. The ship could come to dock in San Francisco sometime today.The people on board are awaiting test results from a lab in Richmond. Passengers have been told not to leave their rooms until further notice.While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently on board, the CDC says there were fewer than 100 guests tested who experienced influenza-like symptoms or respiratory illness.The city of San Francisco says it's working closely with the Coast Guard, CDC and the state to prepare for a possible increase in coronavirus patients. Tents have been placed outside of UCSF hospital. They set these up to give them extra space for triage if there is a surge of patients.So does that mean passengers who test positive will come here? City leaders and health officials say they just don't have the answers yet."So ultimately, we don't have an answer for exactly where the ship will be docked whether there are people who are diagnosed or not. We don't have that information at this time. Once we know, then a decision will be made and soon as we know what the decision is, then we will provide that information to the public," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.Officials are hoping test results will be available this morning.One passenger told ABC7 News said passengers on board are nervous, wondering what will happen next.It traveled from San Francisco to Hawaii and was supposed to stop in Mexico, but that leg of the trip was called off.Princess Cruises says it's also canceling an upcoming Grand Princess Hawaii cruise departing on March 7."All guests will receive a full refund of their cruise fare, Princess Air, Princess Cruise Plus pre- and post-cruise hotel packages, prepaid shore excursions and other prepaid items purchased through Princess," the statement said.