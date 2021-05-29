COVID-19 updates: 7-day CA positivity rate at 0.9%, more than 37M vaccine doses administered

Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's daily interactive newscast about the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Bay Area and other hot topics. You can check here to stream the show Monday-Friday at 3 p.m.
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
May 29, 2021
2p.m.
7-day CA positivity rate at 0.9%, more than 37M vaccine doses administered
There were 1,210 newly recorded confirmed cases Friday, according to the California Department of Public Health. The 7-day positivity rate is 0.9%.
California has 3,683,309 confirmed cases to date.
As of May 29, providers have reported administering a total of 37,296,257 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 46,298,020 doses have been delivered to entities within the state.
May 26, 2021
7:15 a.m.
VTA and SF ferries increasing capacity
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in the South Bay and ferries in San Francisco will increase passenger capacity. Both agencies are reducing social distancing requirements from six feet to three feet. Masks are still required.
May 25, 2021
9 a.m.
Foster Farms fined by California safety agency
California's workplace safety agency has fined Foster Farms more than $180,000 for failing to protect workers from COVID. Nearly 400 workers at the Livingston facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 since last fall. At least 9 have died. The fine is one of the steepest issued during the pandemic.
May 24, 2021
SF's largest hotel reopens today
San Francisco's largest hotel is reopening today. Hilton's Union Square Hotel on O'Farrell has been closed for more than 14-months. The 2,000-room hotel will open just one of its three towers to start out.
May 22, 2021
10:15a.m.
1 million fully vaccinated in Santa Clara County, health officials say
Santa Clara County health officials say the county hit a new milestone this week: one million people are fully vaccinated in the county.
As of May 21, 73 percent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine, while almost 60 percent have completed the vaccination process, the county reported.
"The vaccines are winning the fight, and the reason they're winning is because they have an essential ally in everybody who is stepping up to get vaccinated," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Officer for the County of Santa Clara. "COVID-19's greatest and toughest enemy is a vaccinated community."
May 21, 2021
6:30 p.m.
2021 Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival, 4th of July parade canceled; pumpkin weigh-off still on
For the second consecutive year, the 2021 Art & Pumpkin Festival and the 4th of July Parade in Half Moon Bay have been canceled, the board of directors announced on Friday.
"With the ongoing COVID-related health and safety restrictions and limits on event attendance capacity and no clear forward guidance or timetable from the State or County on when attendance restrictions will be fully lifted, as well as the many critical months of intensive planning and significant upfront investment and expense required to bring all the moving parts together, it simply adds up to an impossible and impractical equation for ungated events," said Cameron Palmer, Chairman of the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee.
However, the committee says the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off will go on as scheduled this year, Monday, October 11.
May 21, 2021
5:45 p.m.
Levi stadium returning to full capacity in upcoming season, 49ers says
Levi's Stadium will return to full capacity this upcoming football season, 49ers President Al Guido said in a tweet on Friday.
"This moment has been a long time coming," he wrote.
This moment has been a long time coming! #49ers #FTTB pic.twitter.com/I2jGfAZMT2— Al Guido (@AlGuido) May 21, 2021
Barring changes to guidance, #LevisStadium will be back to full capacity for the 21-22 season! Thank you to the healthcare workers, public officials & all leading the CA vax campaign for making this possible.— Levi's® Stadium (@LevisStadium) May 21, 2021
More to come... In the meantime, we will remain CA’s biggest vax site! https://t.co/HTRNsg4UZb
6:10 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. giving away boba at vaccine sites
Santa Clara County is giving away free boba at vaccination clinics. There are two drop-in events today for anyone 12 and up. They are at Wilcox High School in Santa Clara from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. There's also an event at Gilroy high school from 2 to 4:30.
May 20, 2021
12:30 p.m.
No COVID-19 patients at SF General
Dr. Vivek Jain called Thursday a "truly momentous day at San Francisco General Hospital." For the first time since March 5, 2020, the hospital has no COVID-19 patients, he tweeted. He acknowledged the feat likely won't last long -- the hospital will likely treat people with COVID-19 in the coming weeks and months. Still, the occasion marks a major milestone for the city, which has been seeing coronavirus cases drop for weeks as vaccinations continue to climb.
10 a.m.
San Francisco loosens dozens of COVID-19 restrictions
San Francisco, arguably the state's most careful county when it comes to reopening amid COVID-19, is loosening the reins and preparing for a return to normal this summer. The city and county announced dozens of minor and meaningful changes to its health order, allowing more flexibility for businesses and residents. We break down the new rules, sector by sector, here.
9 a.m.
SF Health Department releases rules for proms
San Francisco's Health Department has released guidelines for this year's high school proms -- that are going to be anything but traditional. Prom-goers who aren't vaccinated will have to stay 6 feet away from others. Anyone at an indoor event will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. They will also have to don a face mask along with their dress or tuxedo. And no close dancing will be allowed. Attendees are banned from dancing cheek to cheek or clutching their date during a slow song.
May 19, 2021
7:25 a.m.
Hospitals may be overcounting child cases, study finds
Hospitals may be overcounting the number of kids being hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S., according to a new study from Stanford. Researchers analyzed data from Lucile Packard Children's Hospital. They found 117 child patients either tested positive or were hospitalized for multisystem inflammatory syndrome, but 40% of those cases were asymptomatic. And 45% of those admissions were found to be unlikely to be caused by the virus.
May 18, 2021
12:00 p.m.
1 more Bay Area county joins yellow tier
Santa Clara County has officially joined San Francisco and San Mateo counties in the yellow reopening tier. See what is allowed to reopen here.
9:30 a.m.
SF Giants loosen COVID-19 rules for fans in socially distanced sections
Starting Friday, May 21, Giants fans seated in socially distanced sections will not required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination for entry into Oracle Park. Fans sitting in fully vaccinated sections will still be required to show proof they're fully vaccinated.
7:15 a.m.
Vaccine clinics opening at Contra Costa Co. schools
Vaccine clinics will begin opening at Contra Costa County schools today. It's an effort to increase vaccinations among students now that eligibility has expanded. Antioch Middle School and Concord High School will host free clinics starting this morning. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Saturday. Next week, sites will open at Pinole Valley High, Pittsburg High, Ygnacio Valley High in Concord and Edna Hill Middle in Brentwood. Anyone eligible for a vaccine can go to the sites.
May 17, 2021
12:15 p.m.
Calif. to begin following the new CDC indoor mask guidelines starting June 15
California health officials announced Monday that the state would begin following the Centers for Disease Control's eased mask guidelines for some indoor settings starting June 15.
7:45 a.m.
CDC recommends masks stay on at schools
The CDC says masks should stay on at school, at least for the rest of the school year. The agency reasons that most younger children aren't vaccinated -- and may not be eligible until the fall. While the CDC says children who get infected tend to have less severe cases of COVID-19, they can still get sick and spread the virus to others. The CDC will update its guidance for the next school year "in coming weeks" to give educators time to plan.
May 16, 2021
4:25 p.m.
California records 1,370 new cases, 7-day positivity rate at 1%
California recorded 1,370 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths on Saturday, with a 7-day positivity rate at 1%, according to state health officials Sunday.
1,402 remain hospitalized with 362 in the ICU.
May 15, 2021
11:45 a.m.
Nearly 2,000 new cases in CA, 7-day positivity rate is 1.1%
There are 1,864 new cases in the state, according to the California Department of Public Health. The 7-day positivity rate is 1.1%.
New cases: 1,864
Total: 3,663,539
Deaths: 27
Total: 61,444
7-Day Positivity Rate: 1.1%
1,428 Hospitalized
346 in ICU
Vaccinations: 15,362,144 Fully Vaccinated (48.3%)
4,837,852 Partially vaccinated
246,391 average doses administered per day
32 Days of inventory on hand
May 14, 2021
11:00 a.m.
More than 15M people fully vaccinated in CA
A vaccination milestone in California. As of Friday, 15,110,057 people are fully vaccinated in the state, according to the California Department of Public Health. The state positivity rate remains at 1.1%.
Here are other vaccinated numbers:
-4,931,344 partially vaccinated
-27 Days of inventory
-257,569 average doses administered per day
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in CA:
-New Cases: 2,034
-Total Cases: 3,661,675
-3.5 cases per 100,000
Deaths: 66
Total Deaths: 61,417
Hospitalized: 1,453
In ICU: 359
May 13, 2021
8:25 a.m.
US unemployment claims drop to new pandemic low
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 473,000, a new pandemic low and the latest evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs as consumers ramp up spending and more businesses reopen.
May 12, 2021
9:45 p.m.
California's Department of Public Health (CDHP) officially recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for people 12+
After FDA and CDC authorization and endorsement of the Pfizer vaccine in 12-15 year-olds, California's Department of Public Health is officially recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for people 12-years-old and up.
7 p.m.
Santa Clara Co. opens up vaccine appointments to 12-to-15-year-old kids
Santa Clara County officials announced Wednesday evening that vaccine appointees for children 12 and up are available effective immediately. Appointments can be scheduled now through the county's website, which also includes information about numerous drop-in vaccination sites throughout the county.
9:45 a.m.
Panel suggests WHO should have more power to stop pandemics
A panel of independent experts who reviewed the World Health Organization's response to the coronavirus pandemic says the U.N. health agency should be granted "guaranteed rights of access" in countries to investigate emerging outbreaks, a contentious idea that would give it more powers and require member states to give up some of theirs.
May 11, 2021
10:30 a.m.
San Mateo Co. joins yellow tier
San Mateo County has officially joined San Francisco in the least restrictive yellow tier. This means nearly all businesses could open indoors with physical distancing and face covering requirements.
5 a.m.
LA County could reach herd immunity in July
Once the epicenter for COVID cases, health officials say Los Angeles County could reach herd immunity by the end of July. California's 7-Day Positivity Rate has dropped to a record low 1%.
May 10, 2021
8 p.m.
San Mateo Co. to move into yellow tier Tuesday, official says
San Mateo County will move into the less restrictive yellow tier on Tuesday, according to San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President David Canepa. Some of the biggest changes that can happen in the yellow tier include increasing indoor capacity at wineries, breweries and distilleries to 50% or 200 people, whichever number is fewer. Gyms can increase capacity from 25% to 50%. They can also reopen saunas, spas and steam rooms.
2 p.m.
California's 7-day positivity rate at record low 1%
California's 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 1%, according to new data released by state health officials Monday. That is the record lowest number since the pandemic began. There were 1,377 newly recorded confirmed cases Sunday, adding to a total of 3,655,922 confirmed cases to date.
More than 14 million or 45.1% of residents are fully vaccinated in California, with a average of 267,310 doses administered per day.
8:35 a.m.
32 million Californians have received at least 1 shot
The Department of Public Health reported 1,800 new cases Sunday and 61 deaths in California. More than 32 million Californians have received at least one shot and 45% of the population over the age of 16 is fully vaccinated.
