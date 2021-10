COVID-19 updates: 7-day CA positivity rate at 0.9%, more than 37M vaccine doses administered

May 29, 2021

May 26, 2021

May 25, 2021

May 24, 2021

May 22, 2021

May 21, 2021

May 21, 2021

Barring changes to guidance, #LevisStadium will be back to full capacity for the 21-22 season! Thank you to the healthcare workers, public officials & all leading the CA vax campaign for making this possible.



More to come... In the meantime, we will remain CA’s biggest vax site! https://t.co/HTRNsg4UZb — Levi's® Stadium (@LevisStadium) May 21, 2021

May 20, 2021

May 19, 2021

May 18, 2021

May 17, 2021

May 16, 2021

May 15, 2021

May 14, 2021

May 13, 2021

May 12, 2021

May 11, 2021

May 10, 2021

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is having a major impact across the world and also in cities across Northern California. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page . (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)There were 1,210 newly recorded confirmed cases Friday, according to the California Department of Public Health. The 7-day positivity rate is 0.9%.California has 3,683,309 confirmed cases to date.As of May 29, providers have reported administering a total of 37,296,257 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 46,298,020 doses have been delivered to entities within the state.Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in the South Bay and ferries in San Francisco will increase passenger capacity. Both agencies are reducing social distancing requirements from six feet to three feet. Masks are still required.California's workplace safety agency has fined Foster Farms more than $180,000 for failing to protect workers from COVID. Nearly 400 workers at the Livingston facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 since last fall. At least 9 have died. The fine is one of the steepest issued during the pandemic.San Francisco's largest hotel is reopening today. Hilton's Union Square Hotel on O'Farrell has been closed for more than 14-months. The 2,000-room hotel will open just one of its three towers to start out.Santa Clara County health officials say the county hit a new milestone this week: one million people are fully vaccinated in the county.As of May 21, 73 percent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine, while almost 60 percent have completed the vaccination process, the county reported."The vaccines are winning the fight, and the reason they're winning is because they have an essential ally in everybody who is stepping up to get vaccinated," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Officer for the County of Santa Clara. "COVID-19's greatest and toughest enemy is a vaccinated community."For the second consecutive year, the 2021 Art & Pumpkin Festival and the 4th of July Parade in Half Moon Bay have been canceled, the board of directors announced on Friday."With the ongoing COVID-related health and safety restrictions and limits on event attendance capacity and no clear forward guidance or timetable from the State or County on when attendance restrictions will be fully lifted, as well as the many critical months of intensive planning and significant upfront investment and expense required to bring all the moving parts together, it simply adds up to an impossible and impractical equation for ungated events," said Cameron Palmer, Chairman of the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee.However, the committee says the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off will go on as scheduled this year, Monday, October 11.Levi's Stadium will return to full capacity this upcoming football season, 49ers President Al Guido said in a tweet on Friday."This moment has been a long time coming," he wrote.Santa Clara County is giving away free boba at vaccination clinics. There are two drop-in events today for anyone 12 and up. They are at Wilcox High School in Santa Clara from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. There's also an event at Gilroy high school from 2 to 4:30.Dr. Vivek Jain called Thursday a "truly momentous day at San Francisco General Hospital." For the first time since March 5, 2020, the hospital has no COVID-19 patients, he tweeted . He acknowledged the feat likely won't last long -- the hospital will likely treat people with COVID-19 in the coming weeks and months. Still, the occasion marks a major milestone for the city, which has been seeing coronavirus cases drop for weeks as vaccinations continue to climb.San Francisco, arguably the state's most careful county when it comes to reopening amid COVID-19, is loosening the reins and preparing for a return to normal this summer. The city and county announced dozens of minor and meaningful changes to its health order, allowing more flexibility for businesses and residents. We break down the new rules, sector by sector, here San Francisco's Health Department has released guidelines for this year's high school proms -- that are going to be anything but traditional. Prom-goers who aren't vaccinated will have to stay 6 feet away from others. Anyone at an indoor event will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. They will also have to don a face mask along with their dress or tuxedo. And no close dancing will be allowed. Attendees are banned from dancing cheek to cheek or clutching their date during a slow song.Hospitals may be overcounting the number of kids being hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S., according to a new study from Stanford. Researchers analyzed data from Lucile Packard Children's Hospital. They found 117 child patients either tested positive or were hospitalized for multisystem inflammatory syndrome, but 40% of those cases were asymptomatic. And 45% of those admissions were found to be unlikely to be caused by the virus.Santa Clara County has officially joined San Francisco and San Mateo counties in the yellow reopening tier. See what is allowed to reopen here Starting Friday, May 21, Giants fans seated in socially distanced sections will not required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination for entry into Oracle Park. Fans sitting in fully vaccinated sections will still be required to show proof they're fully vaccinated.Vaccine clinics will begin opening at Contra Costa County schools today. It's an effort to increase vaccinations among students now that eligibility has expanded. Antioch Middle School and Concord High School will host free clinics starting this morning. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Saturday. Next week, sites will open at Pinole Valley High, Pittsburg High, Ygnacio Valley High in Concord and Edna Hill Middle in Brentwood. Anyone eligible for a vaccine can go to the sites.California health officials announced Monday that the state would begin following the Centers for Disease Control's eased mask guidelines for some indoor settings starting June 15 The CDC says masks should stay on at school, at least for the rest of the school year. The agency reasons that most younger children aren't vaccinated -- and may not be eligible until the fall. While the CDC says children who get infected tend to have less severe cases of COVID-19, they can still get sick and spread the virus to others. The CDC will update its guidance for the next school year "in coming weeks" to give educators time to plan.California recorded 1,370 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths on Saturday, with a 7-day positivity rate at 1%, according to state health officials Sunday.1,402 remain hospitalized with 362 in the ICU.There are 1,864 new cases in the state, according to the California Department of Public Health. The 7-day positivity rate is 1.1%.New cases: 1,864Total: 3,663,539Deaths: 27Total: 61,4447-Day Positivity Rate: 1.1%1,428 Hospitalized346 in ICUVaccinations: 15,362,144 Fully Vaccinated (48.3%)4,837,852 Partially vaccinated246,391 average doses administered per day32 Days of inventory on handA vaccination milestone in California. As of Friday, 15,110,057 people are fully vaccinated in the state, according to the California Department of Public Health. The state positivity rate remains at 1.1%.Here are other vaccinated numbers:-4,931,344 partially vaccinated-27 Days of inventory-257,569 average doses administered per dayHere are the latest COVID-19 numbers in CA:-New Cases: 2,034-Total Cases: 3,661,675-3.5 cases per 100,000Deaths: 66Total Deaths: 61,417Hospitalized: 1,453In ICU: 359The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 473,000, a new pandemic low and the latest evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs as consumers ramp up spending and more businesses reopen.After FDA and CDC authorization and endorsement of the Pfizer vaccine in 12-15 year-olds, California's Department of Public Health is officially recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for people 12-years-old and up.Santa Clara County officials announced Wednesday evening that vaccine appointees for children 12 and up are available effective immediately. Appointments can be scheduled now through the county's website , which also includes information about numerous drop-in vaccination sites throughout the county.A panel of independent experts who reviewed the World Health Organization's response to the coronavirus pandemic says the U.N. health agency should be granted "guaranteed rights of access" in countries to investigate emerging outbreaks, a contentious idea that would give it more powers and require member states to give up some of theirs.San Mateo County has officially joined San Francisco in the least restrictive yellow tier. This means nearly all businesses could open indoors with physical distancing and face covering requirements.Once the epicenter for COVID cases, health officials say Los Angeles County could reach herd immunity by the end of July. California's 7-Day Positivity Rate has dropped to a record low 1%.San Mateo County will move into the less restrictive yellow tier on Tuesday, according to San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President David Canepa. Some of the biggest changes that can happen in the yellow tier include increasing indoor capacity at wineries, breweries and distilleries to 50% or 200 people, whichever number is fewer. Gyms can increase capacity from 25% to 50%. They can also reopen saunas, spas and steam rooms.California's 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 1%, according to new data released by state health officials Monday. That is the record lowest number since the pandemic began. There were 1,377 newly recorded confirmed cases Sunday, adding to a total of 3,655,922 confirmed cases to date.More than 14 million or 45.1% of residents are fully vaccinated in California, with a average of 267,310 doses administered per day.The Department of Public Health reported 1,800 new cases Sunday and 61 deaths in California. More than 32 million Californians have received at least one shot and 45% of the population over the age of 16 is fully vaccinated.