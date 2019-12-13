Health & Fitness

988: FCC approves proposal for 3-digit suicide hotline number

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Federal Communications Commission has voted to establish 988 as the new designated phone number people can call for assistance with suicidal thoughts.

The three digit number will make it easier for people to reach out for help.

The proposal says calls made to 988 would be directed to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a national network of 163 crisis centers that is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Currently, the Lifeline is available by calling 1- 800-273-TALK and through online chats.

In 2018, trained Lifeline counselors answered over 2.2 million calls and over 100,000 online chats.

The proposal requires that all telecommunications carriers and interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers make, within 18 months, any network changes necessary to ensure that users can dial 988 to reach the Lifeline.

The FCC will seek comment on all aspects of implementation, including whether a longer or shorter timeframe, would be needed to make 988 a reality.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthsuicidesocietyusau.s. & worldmental healthsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Jose police searching for suspect in deadly shooting
House committee to take historic vote on Trump impeachment
AccuWeather forecast: Fog then showers today
Pier 39 business blames homeless, dirty streets for revenue loss
SJ Christmas tree display sparks concern as rope resembles noose
Desperate need for toy donations in Richmond
Joe Biden swings through Bay for fundraising
Show More
Jonas Brothers to kick off 2020 with 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performance
SJ kids surprised by teddy bears
Family offering reward for camera stolen from Brentwood shopping center
SF investigators recover more than $2 million worth of stolen goods
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News