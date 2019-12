Ground beef recall: Patties distributed to schools may be contaminated with plastic

WASHINGTON -- A supplier that distributes food to schools and other institutions is voluntarily recalling over 15,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patty products that may be contaminated with plastic.Advance Pierre Foods, which issued the recall Friday, said a customer complained about small, green soft plastic found in a patty, according to a Department of Agriculture statement.The frozen patties were first shipped to a single distribution location in Iowa and then distributed to institutions, such as schools. The product was not sold in stores.The product, produced on Sept. 11, subject to recall was:So far, no injuries have been reported. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or visit ask.usda.gov