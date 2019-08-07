SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bees are important in maintaining a healthy environment and directly impact human lives on a daily basis. Laurie Davies Adams, the founder and executive director of the Pollinator Partnership, speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Liz Kreutz about the challenges that pollinators are facing and provide specific ways that people can become involved in solutions.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
A bee's world has become toxic which affects us but there are ways you can help turn it around
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More