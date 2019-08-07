Health & Fitness

A bee's world has become toxic which affects us but there are ways you can help turn it around

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bees are important in maintaining a healthy environment and directly impact human lives on a daily basis. Laurie Davies Adams, the founder and executive director of the Pollinator Partnership, speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Liz Kreutz about the challenges that pollinators are facing and provide specific ways that people can become involved in solutions.

