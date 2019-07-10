SAN FRANCISCO -- Kaiser mental health clinicians went on strike for one day on Wednesday.
The clinicians are demanding more staffing for patients to access mental health care.
Psychologists, therapists, and social workers say they need help to provide basic services and reduce long waits for appointments.
They say 70 percent of group therapy programs have been eliminated because they don't have enough workers.
Kaiser tells ABC7 News it is working to recruit more mental health staff.
Kaiser mental health workers strike in San Francisco, demand more staffing for patients
