Health & Fitness

Kaiser mental health workers strike in San Francisco, demand more staffing for patients

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kaiser mental health clinicians went on strike for one day on Wednesday.

The clinicians are demanding more staffing for patients to access mental health care.

Psychologists, therapists, and social workers say they need help to provide basic services and reduce long waits for appointments.

RELATED: Oakland approves sale of city-owned garage for Kaiser HQ

They say 70 percent of group therapy programs have been eliminated because they don't have enough workers.

Kaiser tells ABC7 News it is working to recruit more mental health staff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthkaiser permanentestrikemental health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News