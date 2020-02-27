Coronavirus

LIVE: Health officials give update on Solano Co. coronavirus patient being treated at UC Davis Medical Center

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Solano County woman who tested positive for the coronavirus was first treated at a Vacaville hospital before being transferred to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, health officials confirmed Thursday morning.

The Solano County patient did not recently travel out of the U.S. and is the first known person to contract the illness through person-to-person spread.

The woman is one of 33 Californians who've contracted the disease since the outbreak first began.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 in California in a person who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19," the CDC said in a statement.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Trump urges calm as US sees 1st possible case of 'community spread

According to Aimee Brewer, president of NorthBay Healthcare Group, the patient stayed at VacaValley hospital in Vacaville for three days -- but did not fit federal health criteria for the coronavirus, so she was not tested.

In a statement, Brewer said the woman's conditions worsened, prompting her to be transferred to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

She arrived at UC Davis Medical Center on Feb. 19.

After learning the patient tested positive for the coronavirus, the hospital began tracing those at the VacaValley who may have had contact with the woman.

Employees who were considered moderate or high risk were asked to stay home, Brewer said.

The number of employees sent home is less than 100, "but in the dozens," a hospital spokesman told ABC7.

Health officials said Thursday in a press conference that the Solano County patient was in the community for several days before initially showing symptoms.

RELATED: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

They are now working to retrace her steps and isolating the people who may have come into contact with her.

"We knew this was inevitable," Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a Thursday press conference. "We're meeting this moment."



In Sacramento, the governor also addressed a shortage of coronavirus testing kits, saying California has 200 kits at this time, which he said is "inadequate."

The CDC intends to provide California with more kits in the coming days, the governor said.

More than 8,400 people in California are being monitored for the coronavirus, he said.

"We knew this was inevitable as it relates to the nature of these viruses," Newsom said.

Despite the newest case originating in Solano County, health officials reiterated the risk to the public is low.



Amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, school districts in Vacaville and Fairfield have also addressed protocol to keep students and staff safe.

Travis Unified School District said its making sure to keep schools sanitized.

"We can assure you that our staff is doing everything in their power to keep school sites disinfected and clean for all students and staff. It is our standard protocol to perform routine surface cleaning throughout our school sites and offices," the district said in a statement.

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District addressed outbreak concerns similarly, encouraging students to stay home if sick and to wash their hands frequently.



"We understand the Novel Coronavirus is causing concern for many of our parents," the district said. "Please keep in mind that this is a virus, and it is not specific to any single race or ethnicity. It is important to speak with your children about cultural sensitivity during this challenging time."

The news of the latest patient in Solano County comes as others are being quarantined at Travis Air Force Base.

Those patients were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

Health officials urge the public that the risk of the virus remains low and most who contract coronavirus will not require hospitalization.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvacavilleuc davissacramentouc daviscoronavirussolano countyhospitalinfectionhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Facebook cancels F8 conference due to coronavirus concerns
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
CORONAVIRUS
LA officials discuss preparations for coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
33 current cases of coronavirus confirmed in Calif.
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Suspect arrested after Asian man attacked in SF
Watch 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday' on ABC7 Sunday
SF city attorney issues 14 more subpoenas in corruption probe
Woman dragged, robbed of purse in San Francisco's Chinatown
Report finds racial disparity in BART citations
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Show More
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
33 current cases of coronavirus confirmed in Calif.
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
More TOP STORIES News