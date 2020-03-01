Health & Fitness

NASA images show lower China pollution amid coronavirus

The new virus is of course bad for people, but new images show it might be somewhat good for the earth.

Satellite images from NASA and the European Space Agency show pollution over China is down since the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Gases are hardly visible in the pictures from February 10-25.

The earliest signs of change were over Wuhan, China where COVID-19 was first detected in December 2019.
EMBED More News Videos

The new virus is of course bad for people, but new images show it might be somewhat good for the earth.



RELATED: Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus

The virus has since spread globally, killing thousands and infecting tens of thousands more. The pandemic has affected the economy, travel and politics.

To learn more about the coronavirus go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspollutioncoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews contain 4-alarm warehouse fire in SF's Bayview Dist.
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Who can beat Trump? Exploring the question of 'electability' in Democratic primary
CA Primary 2020: How to get live results, watch ABC7 election coverage
South Bay residents stock up amidst coronavirus concerns
Watch 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday' on ABC7 tonight
Santa Clara County Health Department confirms its 4th case of novel coronavirus
Show More
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
Pete Buttigieg says he's less divisive 'alternative' to Bernie Sanders
More TOP STORIES News