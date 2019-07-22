Health & Fitness

Neutrogena recalls light therapy masks for risk of eye damage

By JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES
Neutrogena has recalled its popular Light Therapy Acne Mask citing a "theoretical risk of eye injury."

"For a small subset of the population with certain underlying eye conditions, as well as for users taking medications which could enhance ocular photosensitivity, there is a theoretical risk of eye injury," the brand wrote in a statement.

The mask, which is designed to fight breakouts, uses blue light therapy to target acne-causing bacteria and red light therapy to reduce inflammation.

It became a popular selfie mask that beauty enthusiasts on Instagram, as well as celebrities, have raved about.

Neutrogena said that it had announced the recall out of an abundance of caution, and the brand said it believes the product to be safe when used once per day as directed.

"Reports of visual effects associated with the use of the Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask are rare, generally mild and transient," the brand wrote in a statement.

Neutrogena has also advised on their website to stop using and contact a healthcare professional if any visual discomfort is experienced.

You can call their Consumer Care line at 1-800-582-4048 Monday to Friday (9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. EST) regarding a refund if you already have the mask.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News