PLASTIC POLLUTION

Plastic in your poop? Scientists find plastic bits in human stools, but others call for more research

EMBED </>More Videos

Scientists have long warned how small pieces of plastic make their way into the bodies of wild animals, but new research suggests plastics have made their way into the human gut as well. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
VIENNA, Austria --
Recent research suggests small pieces of plastic have made their way into the human gut, but some scientists aren't ready to draw any conclusions.

In a Medical University of Vienna and Environment Agency Austria study, researchers asked eight people from across Europe and Asia to keep food diaries for a week before sending in a stool sample, and all of the samples submitted were found to contain small bits of plastic.

The samples collectively contained nine different kinds of plastic, with at least three kinds of plastic in each sample. On average, researchers said, the samples contained 20 bits of plastic for every 10 grams of stool.

Researchers called it the first study of its kind measuring microplastic in human feces.

Study lead author Dr. Philipp Schwabl said the findings raised concerns about how the plastics could impact human health.

"While the highest plastic concentrations in animal studies have been found in the gut, the smallest microplastic particles are capable of entering the bloodstream, lymphatic system and may even reach the liver," Schwabl said in a news release. "Now that we have first evidence for microplastics inside humans, we need further research to understand what this means for human health."

Though the study only included eight subjects, researchers indicated they are confident their findings reflect a growing trend.

Upon review, though, some scientists unaffiliated with the study pointed out that the microplastics found in the study didn't necessarily come from food products.

"It could be that most of these materials may be coming from house dust and the use of plastic containers and packaging or, for example, nylon fibers from our tumble dryer - and this could potentially outweigh the environmental routes of exposure," Prof. Alistair Boxall with the University of York told the Science Media Centre, echoing calls for further research with a larger sample size.

"It's small-scale and not at all representative," Martin Wagner, a biologist at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, told the Associated Press. "In the worst case, all the plastic they found is from the lab."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthplasticplastic pollutionpollutionu.s. & worldresearchsciencemedical research
PLASTIC POLLUTION
Tens of thousands volunteer in California on Coastal Cleanup Day
Ship tows plastic clean-up system out of San Francisco Bay to Pacific Ocean
First of its kind ocean clean-up system to launch from SF Bay Saturday
Bay Area partnership seeks to make chemicals from hard-to-recycle plastics
More plastic pollution
HEALTH & FITNESS
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
Crowdsourced air monitoring data showing alarming numbers
Bay Area residents search for masks for relief from smoke
Camp Fire Smoke: How to make N95 mask smaller for infants, kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teen girl killed, firefighter hurt in Orinda house fire
Police notified about body found due to missing 49ers fan
Camp Fire: Containment rises to 60 percent; 149,500 acres burned
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Arizona shelter searching for owner of bedazzled pigeon
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
Camp Fire Smoke: How to make N95 mask smaller for infants, kids
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Hazy conditions with poor air quality
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Bay Area residents search for masks for relief from smoke
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 76 in Butte Co. with winds ahead
Trump promises change after touring wildfire devastation
More News