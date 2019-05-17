Most heart attacks can be prevented with one simple step, but people aren't doing it

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Over 80 percent of heart attacks could have been prevented with early detection of heart disease, yet most people are never tested for it.
Victoria Dupuy, founder and CEO of No More Broken Hearts, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about symptoms, how to stay healthy, and how you can get tested through their new pilot program.
