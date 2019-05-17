health

Most heart attacks can be prevented with one simple step, but people aren't doing it

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Over 80 percent of heart attacks could have been prevented with early detection of heart disease, yet most people are never tested for it.

Victoria Dupuy, founder and CEO of No More Broken Hearts, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about symptoms, how to stay healthy, and how you can get tested through their new pilot program.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthwomens healthheart attackheart diseaseheart health
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
US fertility rate falls to record low
Is SPF in makeup enough to protect you?
Dr. Priscilla Chan launches new program to fight rare diseases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News