consumer

RECALL: Frozen sausage patties sold at Walmart may have Salmonella

Check your freezer this morning before you make breakfast.

There's a recall of some George's Prepared Foods frozen sausage patties sold at Walmart because of Salmonella concerns. The ready-to-eat products were sold with Walmart's Great Value branding, including the "fully cooked original pork sausage patties" and "fully cooked original turkey sausage patties."

The Tennessee-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of pork and turkey sausage patties. The USDA is recalling the products made on April 19, April 27, May 7 and May 9, 2019.

The recall is classified as a Class I recall, which is deemed "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

If you have the products, throw them out or return them.

Complete recall information can be found on the USDA website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Operators of alleged mortgage fraud scheme indicted, drugmaker pulls Zantac due to possible contamination, and more
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
New rule could end sale of inclined sleepers
Consumer Reports takes a closer look at electric cars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E announces possible power shutoffs across 17 counties this week
AccuWeather forecast: Warmer, drier pattern develops this week
Report: BART considers Geary Boulevard extension
LIVE VIDEO: Tornado touched down in Dallas, leveling buildings
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
Thousands join JDRF One Walk in SF, East Bay for Type 1 diabetes research
Show More
Man's epic Halloween light show illuminates Tracy neighborhood
UCB students complain delays in shutting off water likely worsened flood damage to dorms
Controversial billboard depicts SF mayor smoking, holding stack of bills
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
3 dead, 4 seriously injured in solo car crash in San Jose
More TOP STORIES News