Coronavirus

Coronavirus concerns: Cruise ship headed to San Francisco remains off coast over COVID-19 concerns

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Officials in the Bay Area are preparing for a cruise ship with thousands of people who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The ship remains off the coast of California. It traveled from San Francisco to Hawaii and was supposed to stop in Mexico, but that leg of the trip was called off.

Officials are discussing the fate of that ship out at sea, but they are also busy on land tracing the virus.

A 71-year-old man who died in California from the coronavirus had been on the ship between February 11 and 21.

RELATED: California officials announce 1st new coronavirus death in state

Governor Gavin Newsom says health officials are now tracing people who had contact with him. He says they are also focusing on figuring out whether other passengers who are still on board have the virus.

"We are going to be flying testing kits to the cruise ship. And we are going to be sending those quickly back to the state, primarily to Richmond lab, where we will be able test very quickly within just a few hours those samples," said Gov. Newsom.

RELATED: What to know about COVID-19, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area

The ship is carrying about 2,500 passengers on its current voyage. Governor Newsom says 11 passengers and 10 crew members have developed symptoms.

The governor has declared a state of emergency. They will look at these test results before they decide what to do with the ship.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

