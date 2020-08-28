San Francisco nail, hair salons can reopen for outdoor services Tuesday, Mayor London Breed says

Outdoor gyms and fitness centers will be able to open Sept. 9.
This announcement comes nearly six months after the mayor first declared a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mayor also said Friday she expects Gov. Gavin Newsom to make "good announcements" this afternoon during his press conference at noon.
As of Friday afternoon, there are 9,212 cases of coronavirus and 83 deaths in San Francisco County.
Despite Newsom suggesting San Francisco could come off the state's coronavirus watch list last week, the county's Department of Emergency Management says it remains on the list.
The reason reported at the time is that San Francisco has not met state thresholds on two key indicators, case rate and percentage of ICU beds currently available.
In order to be removed from the watch list, a county must meet state thresholds on these key indicators for three consecutive days.
In an emailed statement to ABC7 News, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management writes, "In order to be removed from the state's watch list, we all must work together to decrease the transmission of the virus."
The city is still seeing about 75 new cases of COVID-19 per day, Dr. Grant Colfax, the city's health director, said Friday.
This number means San Francisco is still in the "red zone," he said.
"What we don't want to do is open up these places and then all of a sudden see a spike and then have to go backwards," Breed said.
Under the reopening plan, tattoo and facial businesses will not be allowed to resume outdoor operations, the mayor said.
Only businesses where the customer and provider can wear a mask are allowed to resume outdoor operation.
Prior to making the reopening announcement Friday, the mayor also addressed the Northern California wildfires and the effect on air quality in San Francisco.
Breed acknowledged the differing guidance with the pandemic and wildfires. Residents can be outside because of coronavirus, but are asked to stay inside because of poor air quality.
"The goal is to protect public health," she said.
The mayor also recognized the greater effects of COVID-19, the challenges small businesses are facing and what families are going through amid distance learning.
"This is a real struggle for all of us," Breed said.
Despite the challenges, "we will get through this," the mayor said.
Dr. Colfax reiterated the importance of wearing a face covering and keeping distance from others while outside.
"As we increase outdoor activities, we must wear a mask, social distance and wash our hands frequently," Colfax said.
The health director said everyone must do their part to curb the spread of COVID-19.
