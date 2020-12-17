Coronavirus California

San Francisco orders mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers amid COVID-19 surge

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday a public health order that includes a mandatory quarantine of 10 days for anyone traveling, moving or returning to San Francisco from anywhere outside the Bay Area amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The order also discourages any non-essential travel within the 10-county Bay Area region.

There is an exception for those who are traveling for certain critical activities, such as medical professionals, first responders, and those traveling for official government business, or essential infrastructure work. There is also an exception for those traveling for medical care or travel required by a court order, such as transferring custody of a child. Visit this page for a full list of exemptions.

"COVID-19 cases are surging in San Francisco and across the country. Hospitals in the Bay Area are close to being overwhelmed," said Mayor Breed. "We must do whatever we can to contain the virus and stop its circulation in our community. Now is not the time to travel and risk being exposed or exposing others. We need to do the right thing to protect ourselves, our neighbors and our loved ones and make sure that we can celebrate together when this is over."

The travel order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 18 and will remain in effect until 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021. It may be extended as necessary if the surge continues.

