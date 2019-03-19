Health & Fitness

Sleep experts asking Apple to dump snooze button on iPhone Clock app

EMBED <>More Videos

They say it's bad for your mental health because it causes the body to release a stress hormone.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- To snooze or not to snooze? Sleep experts are asking Apple to get rid of the snooze button on the iPhone Clock app.

RELATED: Coffee-making alarm clock wakes you up with aroma of fresh brew

They say it's bad for your mental health because it causes the body to release a stress hormone. They say it also disrupts crucial, late-stage REM sleep in favor of low-quality sleep.

It's unclear why Apple has been targeted specifically, because alarms are available on all smartphones.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessiphoneappleappsleep
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Safe parking spots to open at several East Bay churches
Traffic accidents spike on Hwy 17 since start of the year
Owner of Hillsborough 'Flintstone House' says she plans to fight lawsuit
Proposed towing reform could help low and middle class
Shooting of East Bay school principal shocks community
Officials announce Metallica, SF Symphony to be first event at Chase Center
2 studies to be launched to investigate mysterious odor in Milpitas
Show More
Oakland man arrested in SoCal for trafficking underage girls
88 pounds of plastic found in stomach of dead whale
Police union accuses Kim Foxx of interfering in Jussie Smollett investigation
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 5 wounded; Suspect in custody
Health expert shows how you can get on track with healthy eating
More TOP STORIES News