Sleep experts asking Apple to dump snooze button on iPhone Clock app

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- To snooze or not to snooze? Sleep experts are asking Apple to get rid of the snooze button on the iPhone Clock app.They say it's bad for your mental health because it causes the body to release a stress hormone. They say it also disrupts crucial, late-stage REM sleep in favor of low-quality sleep.It's unclear why Apple has been targeted specifically, because alarms are available on all smartphones.