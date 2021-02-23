Health & Fitness

Santa Clara Co. residents having trouble canceling vaccination appointments; officials explain why

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- With less than a week to go until Santa Clara County expands its vaccine eligibility beyond seniors and healthcare workers, questions remain over the availability of appointments and the number of no-shows at county-operated vaccination sites. But as the county moves forward with its rollout, some people are having a tough time canceling their appointments, which could be impacting the high rate of no-shows.

ABC7 News asked county officials what they intend to do about it, watch the video above to see what they had to say.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josesanta clara countycoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA lawmakers approve $600 stimulus payments
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
Some East Bay teachers discourage kids from in-person learning
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
Father-to-be killed, brother hurt when gender reveal device explodes
Bay Area could join red tier soon: Here's what will change
Show More
San Jose teacher prepares for return of students
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
Historic SF Victorian home moves to new location
This study will pay you $2,000 to sleep
NASA releases stunning new video of rover landing on Mars
More TOP STORIES News