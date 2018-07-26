HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Lowering blood pressure may possibly cut Alzheimer's risk

EMBED </>More Videos

A major study reveals lowering your blood pressure to recommended levels can cut your risk of dementia, including Alzheimer's.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A major study finds lowering your blood pressure to recommended levels can cut your risk of dementia, including Alzheimer's.

Researchers in Utah found that people whose top blood pressure reading was taken down to 120 were 19 percent less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment. They were 15 percent less likely to eventually develop dementia.

VIDEO: Here's how patients say they reversed early Alzheimer's symptoms

The results are similar to other research, which found lower blood pressure can cut your risk of heart attack and stroke.

If you're concerned about a loved one who might have symptoms of Alzheimer's, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecku.s. & worldblood pressureheart diseasemedicalproduct recallsalzheimersAlzheimer's Disease
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Here's how patients say they reversed early Alzheimer's symptoms
HEALTH & FITNESS
Breastfeeding mom: Doctor told me to cover up in his office
Teen had to have gallbladder removed, Hot Cheetos may be to blame
What is salmonella?
Traces of Fukushima disaster found in Napa wines, but not at hazardous levels
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Marsh Fire in Clayton 60 percent contained, 247 acres burned
Arizona state trooper killed, another wounded in shooting
Ferguson Fire continues to grow, Yosemite evacuated
Facebook stock plunges in after-hours trading after earnings report
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat and air for some
Man explodes small device outside US Embassy in Beijing
Breastfeeding mom: Doctor told me to cover up in his office
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Show More
Walt Disney Company to eliminate plastic straws and more by 2019
California Burning: Wildfires run rampant across state
Davis hits 2 more HRs, A's rally again to beat Rangers 6-5
Santa Clara police: Safeway butcher killed by co-worker
San Martin brush fire destroys 1 structure, burns dozens of acres
More News