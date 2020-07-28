Coronavirus California

These California cities will fine you for not wearing a mask or face covering

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If for some reason you are not motivated by science or basic human compassion for others, there's another reason you should wear a mask or face covering in California: It's the law.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide mask mandate requiring pretty much everyone to wear a face covering when outside your home and near other people. (Yes, there are exceptions but no, political beliefs are not one of them.)

RELATED: Who's exempt from California's mandatory mask mandate? Stanford doctor explains

How exactly the mask mandate is being enforced depends on local jurisdictions. Some towns are depending on people's goodwill, and others are forcing violators to pay up.

These California cities and counties have implemented fines for not wearing a mask or face covering in public:



  • Beverly Hills: $100 fine for the first offense, $200 for second, $500 for third and subsequent offenses

  • Calabasas: $100 for first violation

  • Contra Costa County: $100 fine for an individual's first violation, $200 for second and $500 for third; $250 for a business's first violation, $500 for second and $1,000 for third

  • Costa Mesa: $100 fine

  • Duarte: $100 for first offenses, $200 for second offenses, and $500 for every subsequent violation within a one-year period from the initial offense

  • Fremont: $100 fine

  • Glendale: $400 for the first fine, $1,000 for the second fine and $2,000 for the third

  • Hermosa Beach: Citations will come with fines of $100 for the first violation, $200 for a second violation and $500 for each subsequent violation of the face mask requirement within a one-year period.

  • Irvine: Penalties up to $500 per day

  • Manhattan Beach: $100 for the first violation, $200 for the second and $350 for subsequent violations

  • Marin County: Fines between $25 and $500 for individuals, and between $250 to $10,000 for businesses

  • Monterey: $100 for first violation

  • Napa County: Fines between $25 and $500 for individuals, and between $250 to $10,000 for businesses

  • Salinas: $100 for first violation, $500 for second and $1,000 for subsequent

  • San Mateo County: $100 fine for the first violation, $200 for the second and $500 for additional violations within a year; business fines between $250 and $3,000

  • Santa Cruz County: $100 for first offense, $200 for the second and $500 for a third within a year

  • Santa Monica: $100 fine for an individual's first violation, $250 for second and $500 for third; $500 for a business's first violation, $750 for second and $1,000 for third

  • West Hollywood: $300 for first violation

  • Yolo County: Fine between $25 and $500 for individuals; fine between $250 to $10,000 for businesses


This story will be updated as more cities opt to fine people for not wearing face coverings.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

To see full state guidance on wearing mask and face coverings, see the order from the Department of Public Health here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniasocial distancingface maskcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA schools secure 1 million new devices, state supt. teases
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
Coronavirus live updates: Great America to remain closed for rest of 2020
How CA's new school waiver program affects the Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
CA schools secure 1 million new devices, state supt. teases
Couple seen defacing BLM mural pleads not guilty to hate crime
US nears 5 million coronavirus cases
Beirut explosion kills at least 70, injures thousands
How CA's new school waiver program affects the Bay Area
Show More
Student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school
Coronavirus live updates: Great America to remain closed for rest of 2020
SJ teachers required to instruct from empty classrooms
Trump's demand for US cut of a TikTok deal is unprecedented
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News