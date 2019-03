EMBED >More News Videos CVS selling products infused with CBD - Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on March 22, 2019.

About a week after CVS announced that it is now selling some cannabis-based products at its stores, Walgreens says it plans do the same.The CBD products will be hitting the shelves at nearly 1,500 Walgreens stores across the country.The items will include creams, patches and sprays.So far, they'll only be available in nine states that have legalized medical marijuana sales, which include Illinois, Indiana, Colorado, Kentucky, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Vermont and South Carolina.