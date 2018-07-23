SALMONELLA

What is salmonella? Everything to know about the bacteria and the illness

EMBED </>More Videos

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food. (Shutterstock)

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is a bacteria that can give you an infection called salmonellosis. Most human infections are caused by the consumption of food that is contaminated with the bacteria, the Centers for Disease Control reports.

The bacteria is named after Dr. Salmon, the American scientist who discovered it in the 19th century, according to the CDC.

What are the symptoms?

Contracting an intestinal infection from salmonella can lead to diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. These symptoms usually appear within three days after infection and usually go away in 4-7 days.

In some cases, the infection may spread to the blood stream and other parts of the body. These cases are associated with more severe diarrhea which can lead to hospitalization. Severe cases can be deadly if not treated promptly with antibiotics.

How common is salmonellosis and how often do patients die?

There are about 1 million food-related illnesses caused by salmonella contracted in the United States each year. Of these, about 19,000 people are hospitalized and 380 die.

How do I prevent salmonellosis?

In general, consuming raw animal products can increase your chances of coming into contact with salmonella. Here are just a few of the tips shared by the CDC.

"Cook poultry, ground beef, and eggs thoroughly."
"Wash hands, kitchen work surfaces, and utensils with soap and water immediately after they have been in contact with raw meat or poultry."
"Wash hands with soap after handling reptiles, birds, or baby chicks, and after contact with pet feces."
"Don't work with raw poultry or meat, and an infant (e.g., feed, change diaper) at the same time."

Finally, do not eat products that are believed to be contaminated with salmonella.

Where do I find out about salmonella contamination concerns?

The CDC keeps a list of current outbreaks it is investigating.

At times food companies themselves will release information about salmonella concerns. To see the latest news, click on the "salmonella" tag at the top or bottom of this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsalmonellacenters for disease controlu.s. & world
SALMONELLA
Consumer Catch-up: Third-party rent, salmonella outbreak
100 salmonella cases linked to Honey Smacks cereal
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at North Carolina cookout
Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
More salmonella
HEALTH & FITNESS
Traces of Fukushima disaster found in Napa wines, but not at hazardous levels
Bayer to stop sales of Essure birth control implants
Family hoping for miracle to get sick baby back to Houston
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
BART police searching for suspect in Oakland double stabbing
Containment for fire burning above Milpitas jumps overnight
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Stinky corpse flower in bloom at Conservatory of Flowers
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
'Trump chicken' spotted in San Francisco Bay
Las Vegas shooting victims being sued by MGM speak out
Show More
Prayer held for missing Iowa woman with Oakland ties
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Pathway Home in Yountville will not reopen after shooting
Former Raiders head coach Tony Sparano dies at 56
Trump issues stern warning to Iranian president on Twitter
More News