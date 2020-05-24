'Be extremely careful': Heat advisory in effect this week across Bay Area, temperatures to reach 90s, 100s

SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service has a strong message ahead of the heat advisory that goes into effect Monday morning and continues through the week, saying this is "not just another typical heat wave."

The weather agency says temperatures, which are likely to hit the 100s in the East and North Bay valleys, may push residents to look for relief along the coast or at parks - ones that may be closed because of COVID-19.

RELATED: AccuWeather forecast: Warm temperatures with excessive heat expected Monday

"Please be extremely careful with your own and your loved ones health over the next several days as the peak of this heat wave begins to take its toll on the region," the agency said in a statement Sunday.



The National Weather Service reminds Bay Area residents to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat-related symptoms and to hydrate.

The heat advisory begins Monday at 11 a.m. and continues through Thursday at 7 p.m.



Inland areas in the San Francisco Bay Area are expected to see temperatures in the mid 90s to low 100s, according to the weather service, with 80s and 90s near shorelines.

Other coastal regions will see temperatures in the 70s and 80s during the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the hottest days of the week, the National Weather Service predicts.

RELATED: What can you do Memorial Day weekend? We break down what's allowed and what's not amid coronavirus crisis

Activities for the Memorial Day weekend are limited because of COVID-19, but hiking and picnic are allowed - at a distance and only with those in your household.

If outdoors during the hot temperatures, be sure to hydrate and do not leave children, pets or the elderly in hot cars.
