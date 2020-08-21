Hennessey Fire

Driver captures apocalyptic scene driving through Hennessey Fire in Napa Co.

A driver captured this frightening dashcam footage of the devastation and overwhelming walls of flames as he fled the Hennessey Fire in Napa County.
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- As the LNU Lightning Complex devastates parts of the North Bay, a driver captured the apocalyptic scene while fleeing the Hennessey Fire in Napa County.

Tyler Day captured frightening dashcam footage of the devastation and overwhelming walls of flames as he drove through the blaze on Highway 128 and Steele Canyon Road.

The Hennessey Fire (which now includes the merged Gamble, Green, Aetna, Markley, Spanish, Morgan, and Round fires) has burned 194,942 acres, and is 7% contained, according to an August 21 CAL FIRE incident report.

A record-breaking heat wave combined with thousands of lightning strikes sparked hundreds of wildfires across Northern California.

