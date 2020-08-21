Driver captures apocalyptic scene driving through Hennessey Fire in Napa Co.

RELATED: Here's what you need to know about all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Tyler Day captured frightening dashcam footage of the devastation and overwhelming walls of flames as he drove through the blaze on Highway 128 and Steele Canyon Road.
The Hennessey Fire (which now includes the merged Gamble, Green, Aetna, Markley, Spanish, Morgan, and Round fires) has burned 194,942 acres, and is 7% contained, according to an August 21 CAL FIRE incident report.
A record-breaking heat wave combined with thousands of lightning strikes sparked hundreds of wildfires across Northern California.
VIDEO: Staggering footage of lightning storm that started Bay Area fire complexes
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health