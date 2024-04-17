Paternity test, toupee, burrito steamer: Here are most unique items left behind by Uber passengers

Uber has just released its annual Lost and Found Index. It reveals the most surprising items riders left behind in the rideshare vehicle.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We get it. You're busy. You hop into an Uber vehicle, go on your cellphone or take a nap, reach your destination, and hop out.

Then you realize, "I forgot my (fill in the blank)." It happens to the best of us. Now, Uber released on Wednesday its annual "Lost and Found Index."

The list reveals the most surprising items riders left behind in their Uber.

There are 50 unique items, but here are just a few

Frontal hair toupee

A paternity test

A WWE championship belt

A burrito steamer

Beyonce fold-up fan

Other unique items include

Two containers with spiders in them

Small rat skeleton prop

Fart sensor

Cardboard cut out panda

Harry Potter wand engraved with name 'Alexander'

Uber says its 10 most commonly forgotten items are

Clothing

Luggage

Headphones

Wallet

Jewelry

Phone

Camera

Tablet or book

Laptop

Vape

What about Uber's 10 most "forgetful" cities?

Miami

Los Angeles

Atlanta

Houston

Dallas

Orlando, FL

Phoenix

Tampa Bay, FL

Denver

Austin

You can read Uber's full report here.

