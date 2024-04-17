Paternity test, toupee, burrito steamer: Here are most unique items left behind by Uber passengers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We get it. You're busy. You hop into an Uber vehicle, go on your cellphone or take a nap, reach your destination, and hop out.
Then you realize, "I forgot my (fill in the blank)." It happens to the best of us. Now, Uber released on Wednesday its annual "Lost and Found Index."
The list reveals the most surprising items riders left behind in their Uber.
Other unique items include
MORE: Uber gives new option to automate safety features
You can read Uber's full report here.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live