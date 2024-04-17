  • Watch Now

Paternity test, toupee, burrito steamer: Here are most unique items left behind by Uber passengers

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Most unique items found in Uber include paternity test, toupee
Uber has just released its annual Lost and Found Index. It reveals the most surprising items riders left behind in the rideshare vehicle.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We get it. You're busy. You hop into an Uber vehicle, go on your cellphone or take a nap, reach your destination, and hop out.

Then you realize, "I forgot my (fill in the blank)." It happens to the best of us. Now, Uber released on Wednesday its annual "Lost and Found Index."

The list reveals the most surprising items riders left behind in their Uber.

There are 50 unique items, but here are just a few

  • Frontal hair toupee
  • A paternity test
  • A WWE championship belt
  • A burrito steamer
  • Beyonce fold-up fan

Other unique items include

  • Two containers with spiders in them
  • Small rat skeleton prop
  • Fart sensor
  • Cardboard cut out panda
  • Harry Potter wand engraved with name 'Alexander'

MORE: Uber gives new option to automate safety features

Uber says its 10 most commonly forgotten items are

  • Clothing
  • Luggage
  • Headphones
  • Wallet
  • Jewelry
  • Phone
  • Camera
  • Tablet or book
  • Laptop
  • Vape

What about Uber's 10 most "forgetful" cities?

  • Miami
  • Los Angeles
  • Atlanta
  • Houston
  • Dallas
  • Orlando, FL
  • Phoenix
  • Tampa Bay, FL
  • Denver
  • Austin

You can read Uber's full report here.

