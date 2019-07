UNC Charlotte campus shooting: Chancellor identifies 2 students who were killed, 4 who were injured

A day after the deadly shooting on the campus of UNC Charlotte , Chancellor Philip Dubois is sharing the identity of the students who were killed as well as those who were injured.Ellis Parlier, 19 of Midland, N.C., and Riley Howell, 21 of Waynesville, N.C., were both killed, Dubois told ABC News.Buncombe County Schools, where Howell attended high school, released a statement Wednesday confirming that he was a 2016 graduate of T.C. Roberson High School. His mother is an employee at Valley Springs Middle School in the same district.His family released the following statement:All four of the victims who were injured are expected to make a full recovery, Dubois said, adding that only three are still in the hospital. Dubois plans to visit them on Wednesday.The four who were injured are Drew Pescaro, 19 , Sean Dehart, 20, Emily Houpt, 23, and Rami Alramadhan, 20. Alramadhan's family is traveling from Saudi Arabia, Dubois said. Pescaro, Dehart and Houpt are all from North Carolina.