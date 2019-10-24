High school in SF locked down after shooting near campus

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco high school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon when a shooting near the campus left one person hurt, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. near 26th Avenue and Eucalyptus Drive near Lowell High School, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and did not involve the high school. The school was locked down as a precaution.

The incident is under investigation.
