What to know about Highway 37 planned weekend closures from Vallejo to Sears Point

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A heads up for weekend travelers in the North Bay, starting Friday night Highway 37 will be closed in the westbound direction from Vallejo to Sears Point in Sonoma County for roadway repair.

That closure will last until early Monday morning.

Drivers in Vallejo are bracing for this construction project which will shut down portions of Highway 37 over the next four weekends.

"Even before the construction, 37 has always been a problem, a lot of potholes," said Kevin Chan from Vallejo.

"Part of the process, we're going to be grinding and repaving," said Caltrans spokesperson Hector Chinchilla.

Caltrans says a 21-mile stretch of Highway 37 from Solano to Sonoma County is getting new asphalt. They say it's a challenging job on the two-lane road.

"Having a 55-hour closure allows us to safely be able to work. It's beneficial and so that's the limitation," Chinchilla said.

This weekend, the closure will impact westbound lanes of Highway 37 from Vallejo to Sears Point and Caltrans suggests detours through Wine Country.

"It's going to be a long detour so please plan ahead with plenty of time," said Chinchilla.

Ram's Gate Winery in the Sonoma Valley, posted a message to visitors on its Instagram page about the Highway 37 construction.

Sonoma Raceway is hosting a muscle car event over the weekend. Ticket holders are being notified about possible delays getting there.

"You get to go through Wine Country, if you are going to have a detour why not make it Wine Country, it's still easy to access the track and get here," said Brandy Falconer from Sonoma Raceway.

The repaving is the first step in reimaging Highway 37, which has seen roadway flooding and closures in recent years, a long-term project calls for widening and elevating the roadway.

For now, drivers are being asked to be patient.

"We're asking the public to plan ahead," said Chinchilla.

