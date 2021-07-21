Fresno mother of 5 killed in crash the week before her wedding

Family members say 42-year-old Brandi Urena was the victim in the crash.
Her sister says she was at the intersection of Hwy. 41 and Central Ave. around 11:30 a.m. Monday, stopped at a red light, on her way to a job site. She worked for United Health.
According to CHP, a 24-year-old man in a white Honda Insight was speeding down the highway when he rear-ended Urena's car.
The impact triggered a crash that involved two other vehicles. A total of five people were involved in the collision.
They all suffered little to no injuries, except Urena. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
The tragedy comes just days before Urena was set to be married at the Fresno County courthouse, with a party and honeymoon to follow.
"Very, very excited about it," said her aunt, Jennifer Nolan. "Was able to get her, her dress."
Tuesday, her loved ones gathered to mourn her loss rather than celebrate her love.
"Planning for a wedding, planning for a celebration, and life and death gets in the way," said Nolan. "It's really unfortunate."
It's still unclear if the man officials say was speeding will face any charges. Regardless, Urena's family is pleading for people to take every precaution when getting behind the wheel.
"Please be present in what you are doing. Pay attention to what you are doing," said Nolan. "Because this is unnecessary and that is hard to recover from."
A GoFundMe has been set up to support Urena's family.