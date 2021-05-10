Santa Barbara college students rescued when boat made of buckets, kiddie pools drifts out to sea

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal students rescued when homemade boat drifts out to sea

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Two students in their 20s with more creativity than common sense had to be rescued off the Santa Barbara coast when their homemade boat made from buckets and kiddie pools drifted out into the ocean.

The two men had built their un-seaworthy craft by using duct tape to lash together 20 Home Depot buckets and two plastic kiddie pools on a piece of plywood.

They went out on the water off Isla Vista around 2 a.m. Saturday.



They had a paddle but no wetsuits. It didn't take long before the tide had pushed their "boat" out too far from shore and they were unable to make their way back, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.

Fortunately someone spotted them floating out on the water before they got too far. Authorities were notified and they were rescued within about 30 minutes.

No alcohol was involved, says the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which referred to the incident as "Nautical Nonsense."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa barbara countyboating safetyrescueboating
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News