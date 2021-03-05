SF's iconic House of Prime Rib reopens, booked 3 months in advance

The iconic steakhouse reopened Wednesday and is now booked three months in advance for a table. Openings started filling up when indoor dining became an option again.
RELATED: Why SF isn't in orange tier despite having some of the strongest COVID-19 numbers in CA
Right now, the restaurant can seat around 70 people at a time, compared to its usual 280. Theoretically, the restaurant could began filling more seats as tiers change and indoor capacity increases.
Diners are happy to see it reopen. "I wanted to come support one of my favorite restaurants, House of Prime Rib, which is an institution here in San Francisco," Everett Chan said, "Since I don't live too far away, I felt this would be quite the occasion."
If you'd like to get a dining reservation, you need to move fast. The next opening is in June.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic