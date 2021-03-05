SF's iconic House of Prime Rib reopens, booked 3 months in advance

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The House of Prime Rib in San Francisco is making up for all its canceled reservations.The iconic steakhouse reopened Wednesday and is now booked three months in advance for a table. Openings started filling up when indoor dining became an option again.Right now, the restaurant can seat around 70 people at a time, compared to its usual 280. Theoretically, the restaurant could began filling more seats as tiers change and indoor capacity increases.Diners are happy to see it reopen. "I wanted to come support one of my favorite restaurants, House of Prime Rib, which is an institution here in San Francisco," Everett Chan said, "Since I don't live too far away, I felt this would be quite the occasion."If you'd like to get a dining reservation, you need to move fast. The next opening is in June.