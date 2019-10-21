I-Team

How to spot a grow house

By Khaled Sayed
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you are concerned about a house in your neighborhood, observation helps.

Here's what Dale Skye Jones, executive chancellor of Oaksterdam University, says to look out for if you think a home could be a grow house.

  • Are the window sealed off?


  • Do the lights never change?


  • Alternatively, you might see an extraordinarily bright light coming from what seems to be the edges.


  • You may also notice something suspicious with the electrical going on.


  • You may see some unusual activity around the outside electrical box.


  • You may notice an unusually strong odor if they're not using some type of mechanism to scrub the odor. Your neighborhood will start to smell at certain times of the year.


  • If you see lots of perhaps young men coming in and out at all hours with nice cars, that would also be an indicator.


  • You might call the police or you might call the fire department if you are concerned for the safety of your family or your neighborhood. Do not approach the home or any of its occupants.


For a look at more stories and videos by the ABC7 News I-Team go here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illegal drugscannabis watchcrimeneighborhoodi teamabc7 originalsdrugs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Governor blasts PG&E over blackouts, saying it should follow San Diego's lead
I-TEAM: Governor calls for blackout rebates, state orders emergency hearing
I-TEAM: PG&E facing intense criticism for holding wine-tasting this week while planning blackouts
Blackouts may cost state $2.6 billion, I-Team investigates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire danger may force PG&E shutoffs in Bay Area, Sierra
Ronan Farrow discusses 'swath of secret emails,' Matt Lauer in new book
AccuWeather forecast: Warming, drying trend on the way
Clear Bay Area skies make for excellent Orionid meteor shower viewing conditions
EXCLUSIVE: New shelter for single women opens in Oakland
This smartphone case is made of artificial human skin
Los Angeles brush fire threatening hillside homes
Show More
SF elected officials condemn billboard depicting Mayor Breed
Bay Area mom agrees to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
Report: BART considers Geary Boulevard extension
11-month-old shot while in back of car, police say
Defense rests in Hillsborough heiress murder trial
More TOP STORIES News