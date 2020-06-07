George Floyd

How to teach kids about racism: Expert shares tips on conversing with children amid nationwide demonstrations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- How much or how little should we say to our kids about the topics of racism and protests happening in our country?

Dr. Beverly Tatum, psychologist and author of "Why are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?", speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about how and why it is so important to speak to children about the demonstrations we are seeing nationwide and racism in general.

According to Dr. Tatum, "children will hear about it so they need caring adults to listen and help them process," and "anxiety doesn't go away if you are silent and avoidance doesn't make people feel better."

Dr. Tatum shared tips on what to say that would be appropriate for children of all ages. She said the most important part of the conversation is to "listen carefully to one another and speak up so we know we are not in this alone," which are some ways to help build bridges.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscochildreneducationprotestbooksracismgeorge floydviolencecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
George Floyd Protest: Thousands march across Golden Gate Bridge
LIVE: Demonstration underway in front of Oakland Police Department
LIVE: Demonstration underway in front of Oakland Police Department
British protesters toss statue of slave trader into harbor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI investigates possible link between Santa Cruz Co., Oakland shootings
Man shot, killed, woman injured in officer-involved shooting in Oakland
Minneapolis officers charged: Cops have duty to intervene
White officer charged after violent confrontation with black man
LIVE: Demonstration underway in front of Oakland Police Department
Quail Fire now 1,400 acres, evacuations underway in Solano County
Kanye West donates $2M to Floyd, Arbery & Taylor families
Show More
Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Yvette Nicole Brown form corner protest
SF's Golden Gate Bridge 'sings' during high winds
Brush fire near Concord burns 100 acres, now contained, CAL FIRE says
Bride, groom join Philly protesters after wedding ceremony
Coronavirus updates: Alameda Co. reports 80 new cases
More TOP STORIES News