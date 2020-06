How to teach kids about racism: Expert shares tips on conversing with children amid nationwide demonstrations

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- How much or how little should we say to our kids about the topics of racism and protests happening in our country? Dr. Beverly Tatum , psychologist and author of "Why are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?", speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about how and why it is so important to speak to children about the demonstrations we are seeing nationwide and racism in general.According to Dr. Tatum, "children will hear about it so they need caring adults to listen and help them process," and "anxiety doesn't go away if you are silent and avoidance doesn't make people feel better."Dr. Tatum shared tips on what to say that would be appropriate for children of all ages. She said the most important part of the conversation is to "listen carefully to one another and speak up so we know we are not in this alone," which are some ways to help build bridges.