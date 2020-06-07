How to teach kids about racism: Expert shares tips on conversing with children amid nationwide demonstrations

Dr. Beverly Tatum, psychologist and author of "Why are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?", speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about how and why it is so important to speak to children about the demonstrations we are seeing nationwide and racism in general.
According to Dr. Tatum, "children will hear about it so they need caring adults to listen and help them process," and "anxiety doesn't go away if you are silent and avoidance doesn't make people feel better."
Dr. Tatum shared tips on what to say that would be appropriate for children of all ages. She said the most important part of the conversation is to "listen carefully to one another and speak up so we know we are not in this alone," which are some ways to help build bridges.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
- Tips for parents about talking to kids about race and racism following the death of George Floyd
- In Their Own Voice: Young, black Bay Area residents react to the killing of George Floyd
- VIDEO: The best and worst moments from Bay Area protests
- Watch George Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
- ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Here's which Bay Area cities are under curfew and what it means
- Jamie Foxx, Rev. Amos Brown speak at peaceful kneel-in at San Francisco City Hall
- 'Rioting is the language of the unheard': Host, comedian W. Kamau Bell discusses racism in America
- SF mayor delivers powerful message at protest with Jaime Foxx
- San Francisco police chief recalls time as LAPD officer during 1992 Rodney King riots, asks residents to 'stay at home'