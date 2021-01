Human Remains Discovered https://t.co/wbUVdAUJC9 — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) January 16, 2021

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Human remains and clothes were discovered in a field on the border of Vacaville and Fairfield, police said Saturday morning.The remains were found near Cement Hill Road and Peabody Road in Fairfield.Police say an investigation is now underway.No other details were released.Those information are asked to call the police department's investigations bureau at (707) 428-7600.