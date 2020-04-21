3 northbound Highway 101 lanes closed after fatal Palo Alto wreck

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6118331" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SKY7 shows three northbound lanes on Highway 101 in Palo Alto closed after two separate car crashes.

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Three northbound lanes on Highway 101 in Palo Alto are closed after two separate car crashes.Officials say a minor collision happened between two cars, then a third car approached and made an unsafe turn. The third vehicle crashed, rolled over and a person from the car was ejected and died.The conditions of the other drivers involved are unknown.The CHP says to expect delays near Embarcadero Road. There is no estimated time the lanes will reopen.SKY7 was above the fatal scene in Palo Alto showing many cars on the road during the Bay Area shelter-in-place.