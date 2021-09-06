Traffic

1 dead after wrong-way crash on I-80 in Oakland

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead after wrong-way crash on I-80 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is dead after a wrong-way crash in the East Bay.

It happened just after one this morning in the MacArthur Maze in Oakland.

The CHP says the suspect was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 when they crashed into another car. The suspect ran away, hopped over a guardrail, and hid in the bushes.

Officers found the suspect 20 minutes later.

The CHP says they believe the suspect may have been driving under the influence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficoaklandchpfatal crashwrong wayi 80
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News