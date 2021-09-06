1 dead after wrong-way crash on I-80 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is dead after a wrong-way crash in the East Bay.It happened just after one this morning in the MacArthur Maze in Oakland.The CHP says the suspect was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 when they crashed into another car. The suspect ran away, hopped over a guardrail, and hid in the bushes.Officers found the suspect 20 minutes later.The CHP says they believe the suspect may have been driving under the influence.