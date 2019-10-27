I-80 opens in Vallejo after fire prompted evacuation of Cal Maritime

UPDATE— CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) October 27, 2019
Interstate 80 is now open for both directions at the Carquinez Bridge. Please, drive safe, there are still crews in the area working on hotspots pic.twitter.com/NbI3wjK9bj
Officials say calls about the fire came in around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.
An evacuation order for Crockett has been lifted, but remains in place for the Cal Maritime Academy.
"We believe there was some power issues, electrical issues at Cal Maritime being caused by this fire because we had an elevator rescue. The elevator service failed," said Kevin Brown of the Vallejo Fire Department.
Approximately 140 acres have burned and one structure, a storage unit on Cal Maritime's property, was destroyed. Additionally, officials also say 12 homes were damaged by heat and two cars on Maritime property were destroyed.
Though forward progress of the fire was stopped at about 1:30 p.m., crews will be on scene for an unknown period of time to clean up.
Of the two firefighters who were injured, officials say one was hospitalized and released.
SKY7 was over the area Sunday morning when it spotted several spot fires on both sides of Interstate 80. Neighbors could be seen on a hillside hosing down their properties as the flames inched closer to their homes.
"This was a fast-moving fire that started on I-80 and the toll plaza, the fire jumped I-80 and it burned on both sides in south Vallejo," said Brown.
The fire also burned near the Glen Cove area.
"30 miles an hour (plus) winds allowed it to jump the freeway and move fast," added Brown.
Brown spoke to ABC7 News during live coverage of the fires, at 10:48 a.m.
Cal Maritime has been tweeting updates since the fire jumped the freeway.
"Administrators are reporting campus has been safely evacuated. 253 Georgia St. downtown Vallejo is available for evacuees," tweeted Cal Maritime.
