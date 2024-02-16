1 million rounds of ammo, hundreds of illegal firearms seized in Bay Area home, AG Bonta says

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta Thursday announced the arrest of a suspect in the city of Richmond with a large cache of illegal firearms.

This includes assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and approximately one million rounds of ammunition. Officials say the suspect is allegedly not legally allowed to own firearms.

"This arrest demonstrates exactly why the Armed and Prohibited Persons System is vital for the safety of our communities," Bonta said in a press release. "In our efforts to retrieve guns from a prohibited individual, we found hundreds of allegedly illegal weapons and approximately one million rounds of ammunition."

Bonta's office said on Jan. 21, investigators from multiple agencies assisted in serving a search warrant at the suspect's residence in Richmond. During the search, several suspected grenades were discovered and the Walnut Creek Police Department Bomb Squad and Travis Air

Force Base Bomb Squad were asked to respond. The grenades were found to be inert.

Officials say they seized approximately 11 military-style machine guns, 133 handguns, 37 rifles, 60 assault rifles, 7 shotguns, 20 silencers, 4 flare guns, 3,000 large capacity magazines, approximately one million rounds of miscellaneous caliber ammunition, and dozens of rifle receivers and pistol frames.

In 2006, California became first state to establish the Armed and Prohibited Persons System - which tracks firearm owners who are prohibited from owning weapons.

It is not clear why the suspect in this case is prohibited from owning weapons.

