Immigrant-owned Oakland donut shop feels love from community after devastating robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A small, immigrant-owned business in Oakland is feeling the love of the community just days after being robbed.

Sovanna Chan has owned Dick's Donuts in Oakland for over 20 years. On Thursday morning, a man can be seen on surveillance footage storming in and taking the entire cash register. Chan says about $1,400 in cash was inside.

Chan, who is known for garnering millions of views on TikTok for her Cambodian recipes, decided to share the news of what happened on her social media.

What resulted was more than $4,000 in donations, two days of selling out all of their inventory and a visit on Sunday from Oakland firefighters!

"I was so happy when I saw the firefighters came over there, a whole crew! People from Oakland, Berekely, Alameda come to the shop. People around the world that messaged me, concerned about me. They give me supportive energy just to keep me going on," Chan said.

She says the shop has been a labor of love and helped her raise two children in Oakland. She has two requests: for the police to investigate and catch the suspect, and for the mayor to take action for future generations.

"I hope the mayor of Oakland steps up and does something about Oakland to make it a better place for anyone to enjoy and for our kids and grandkids," Chan said.

Dick's isn't the only donut shop targeted by thieves. ABC7 News has covered four robberies at Colonial Donuts in the Lakeshore District over the past year. Oakland Police say an officer will review Chan's report and provide additional details soon.

