SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Animal rights activists gathered outside the In-N-Out restaurant in San Francisco.Inspired by the popular Netflix series Squid Game, protesters took a creative approach to get their point across.They kicked off the protest with a game of "Red Light, Green Light."They also created a giant version of the doll from the show.Protesters are accusing In-N-Out of continuing to get their beef supply from a processing facility accused of killing cows inhumanely.Protesters want an end to factory farms in California.