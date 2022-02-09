Coronavirus California

Here's why doctors believe it's the right time for California's mask mandate reversal

It will be the first time Californians haven't been required to wear masks indoors since December.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Why doctors believe it's right time for CA to drop mask mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California will remove the indoor mask mandate for vaccinated residents for the first time since December on February 15.

It is the sign many of us have been looking for - an easing of COVID-19 mandates as omicron numbers decline.

"I think a lot of people are feeling happy that we're in the right direction and moving things in that way, but also a lot of nervousness," UCSF Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said.

Due to those nerves, Dr. Chin-Hong thinks many will keep masks on, at least for now, and that might not be a bad thing.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

"If we could be left with one cultural relic from the pandemic: if during times of bad colds and respiratory viruses going around, that we pull out that mask to not only protect ourselves, but to protect our neighbors," Dr. Chin-Hong said.

But for now, things are looking good and it will be the first time Californians haven't been required to wear masks since December.

In recent weeks, California has seen a 65% drop in coronavirus cases.

"For now, so far so good," Dr. Chin-Hong said. "Crossing your fingers that this is it, but you never know with COVID."

VIDEO: With CA mask mandate expiring, Bay Area business owners hope their counties will follow suit
EMBED More News Videos

California is lifting its mask mandate soon, but each county has the freedom to impose their own mandate. So, will they? Here's what we know so far.



That's why some doctors believe mask mandates may return in the future to help protect the workforce and prevent stressing the healthcare system if COVID flares up.

UCSF Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi says she would like to see nationwide metrics set to help reinforce any future mandates.

RELATED: California to lift indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people on Feb. 15, Newsom says

"Metrics and objective criteria get us to points where it's not political, it's basically about safety and it makes us all understand and not think something is arbitrary," Dr. Gandhi said.

She suggests these metrics include four criteria:

  • ICU capacity in the region having at least 20% capacity left signaling low COVID hospitalizations
  • Having at least 75% total hospitalization capacity
  • 10/100,000 new admissions for COVID per day in a region. (50/100,000 is the metric for the flu)
  • Mask optional option, but clear guidance from health leaders of what masks are best


Based on some of these same metrics now, Dr. Gandhi believes it is safe to remove the mandate.

And like when other countries changed restrictions, she thinks this mandate reversal is a reward for decisions residents made to get here.

"They said, 'We would like to tell you that the vaccines work and in a way, we're rewarding you for getting vaccinated by showing that we got through the omicron wave so much better because we had higher immunity, and thank you Californians, and here's your reward to go back to more normal life.'"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniasan franciscogavin newsomvaccinesface maskbay areabuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirusgovernorcovid 19 vaccinepoliticsdoctors
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
COVID-19 updates: CA COVID sick leave law returns
CA mask mandate to expire; what that means for the Bay Area
COVID-19 updates: New Berkeley mandate starts today
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Suspect in fatal I-880 road rage shooting charged with murder
CA mask mandate to expire; what that means for the Bay Area
'Roots' committed to healing East Oakland's Black community
SoFi Stadium fight: 49ers fan undergoes surgical procedure on skull
Hunger strike continues in fight against Oakland school closures
Stadium security aggressively confronts diabetic man before game: fan
Show More
COVID-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US
Second gentleman rushed out of event following report of bomb threat
Snoop Dogg calls Super Bowl halftime show 'dream come true'
Bay Area temps cooking up in winter heat wave
EXCLUSIVE: Thousands demand answers in death of gay, Asian man
More TOP STORIES News