Jane Campion scores 2nd best director Oscar nomination, making history

It's a good morning to be Jane Campion.The director on Tuesday scored the second best director Oscar nomination of her career, entering the history books in the process.Campion, who was nominated for her film "Power of the Dog," is the first woman to ever be nominated twice in the category. Her first nomination was for the 1993 film "The Piano." That same year, she won an Oscar for best screenplay for the same movie.When Campion earned her first nomination, she was only the second woman ever nominated in the category. The first was Lina Wertmüller, nominated for 1976s "Seven Beauties."In recent years, women have been better represented in the category. Last year was the first time two women -- Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman") and Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") -- were nominated in the category in the same year. Zhao ultimately took home the trophy Other woman nominated in the category include Sofia Coppola ("Lost in Translation"), Greta Gerwig (2017s "Lady Bird") and Kathryn Bigelow ("The Hurt Locker"), the first woman ever to win best director.This year, Campion faces off in the category against Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast"), Ryusuke Hamaguchi ("Drive My Car"), Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza") and Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story").Spielberg previously beat out Campion in this category in 1994 with his win for "Schindler's List."