Congresswoman Jackie Speier compares Capitol riot to day she was shot in Jonestown Massacre

WASHINGTON DC (KGO) -- San Mateo Congresswoman Jackie Speier compared the January 6th Capitol riot to the day she was shot at the Jonestown Massacre in Guyana.Speier made the emotional speech on the House floor Wednesday as two republicans and all democrats voted to create a committee to investigate the attack.Last month, the Senate blocked the creation of a panel that had been approved by Congress.The committee approved today does not need Senate approval.Speier recalled the events of January 6, saying she feared for her life."It took me back over 40 years ago, lying on an airstrip in Guyana, about to lose my life. And I thought in that moment, my God I survived Guyana, but I'm not going to survive this in the House of democracy in the country in which I was born."The committee will be led by Democrats.It's not clear if Republicans will participate.GOP leaders have complained that the investigation would be partisan.