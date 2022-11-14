3 NorCal residents heading to 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions finals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Northern California will be well-represented in the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions finals.

Contestant Amy Schneider from Oakland will be competing. She holds the second-longest win streak in the show's history with 40 consecutive victories.

San Francisco's Andrew He is a software developer and five-game winner. His impressive run on the show came to an end when he lost to Schneider.

Pacific Grove's Sam Buttrey is an associate professor and the Season 38 Professors Tournament winner.

The three contestants are the last out of 18 players who competed in the 2022 Tournament of Champions.

You can watch the next episode of "Jeopardy!" Monday at 7 p.m.

